The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $86.88

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$86.88 and traded as low as C$78.32. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$79.99, with a volume of 168,348 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$78.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$86.88.
The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$147.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (TSE:DSG)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
