The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $86.88

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$86.88 and traded as low as C$78.32. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$79.99, with a volume of 168,348 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$78.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$86.88.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$147.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Walker acquired 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$59.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,968.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,233.93.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

