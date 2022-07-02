The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.69

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.69 and traded as high as $6.75. The GEO Group shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 706,381 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $833.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.47 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 300.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 24.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

