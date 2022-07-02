The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 28.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $279.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

