The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 37,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 561.8% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 28,894 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 54.1% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD opened at $279.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $286.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

