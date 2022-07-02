The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.78

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 46.78 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.51). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 42 ($0.52), with a volume of 174,902 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £45.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.78.

About The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Pitreadie. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

