The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Raised by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $146.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.31 and a 200-day moving average of $153.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

