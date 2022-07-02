The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $146.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

