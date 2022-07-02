The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $1,231,791,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,398,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,692,000 after buying an additional 1,532,184 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $146.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

