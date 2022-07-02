The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 61,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 49,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.