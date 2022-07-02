The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $146.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

