The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.5% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after acquiring an additional 972,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,850,000 after acquiring an additional 293,092 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.90.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

