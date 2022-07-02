The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.14 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

