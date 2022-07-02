The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.76.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.14 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.97. The firm has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

