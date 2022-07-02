The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 14.2% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

