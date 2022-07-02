Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 285.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Theseus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRX opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $11,311,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $9,657,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $9,022,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $7,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

