Thomas M. Moriarty Sells 138,654 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average is $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,287,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in CVS Health by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 105,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

