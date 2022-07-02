TIM (NYSE:TIMB) PT Raised to $17.00

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.65% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on TIMB. TheStreet lowered shares of TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TIM in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of TIMB stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. TIM has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $15.61.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM by 408.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.
About TIM
TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.
