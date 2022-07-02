Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.52

Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.52 and traded as high as $15.12. Titan International shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 838,844 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $888.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52.
In related news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,397,000 after purchasing an additional 265,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Titan International by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,483,000 after purchasing an additional 104,214 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Titan International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after purchasing an additional 97,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Titan International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
