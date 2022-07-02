Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.52

Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.52 and traded as high as $15.12. Titan International shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 838,844 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $888.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Titan International had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,397,000 after purchasing an additional 265,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Titan International by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,483,000 after purchasing an additional 104,214 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Titan International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after purchasing an additional 97,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Titan International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

