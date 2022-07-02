Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.50

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.50 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.72). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.72), with a volume of 297,127 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £113.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.82.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

