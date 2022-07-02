Todd R. Morgenfeld Sells 55,241 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,111,448.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of PINS opened at $18.71 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinterest (PINS)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.