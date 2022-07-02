Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.74

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and traded as low as $12.47. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 11,517 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd.
About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ)
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
