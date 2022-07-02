Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.74

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and traded as low as $12.47. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 11,517 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 145.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 316,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 187,782 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

