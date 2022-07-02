Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.42

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.42 and traded as high as C$7.61. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$7.47, with a volume of 68,053 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83. The company has a market cap of C$316.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$161.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Total Energy Services news, Director Gregory Knowles Melchin acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,154.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$772,217.92. Also, Director Glenn Orval James Dagenais bought 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,312.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at C$367,674.21. Insiders acquired a total of 182,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,255 in the last quarter.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

