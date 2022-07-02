Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.42

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.42 and traded as high as C$7.61. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$7.47, with a volume of 68,053 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83. The company has a market cap of C$316.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46.
In other Total Energy Services news, Director Gregory Knowles Melchin acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,154.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$772,217.92. Also, Director Glenn Orval James Dagenais bought 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,312.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at C$367,674.21. Insiders acquired a total of 182,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,255 in the last quarter.
About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
Featured Articles
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.