TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.66

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.66 and traded as low as C$16.40. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$16.45, with a volume of 328,747 shares traded.

RNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.94.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.66. The company has a market cap of C$4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$143.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$118.10 million. Analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 195.83%.

About TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

