Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as low as C$0.28. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 21,700 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of C$16.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.49.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. It also holds interest in the Willis property that comprises of thirteen patented mineral claims covering an area of 229 hectares located in Todd Township, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

