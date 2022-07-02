Truist Financial Lowers Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $105.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BXP. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.23.

NYSE:BXP opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average of $115.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $87.61 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after buying an additional 1,119,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after buying an additional 638,452 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,752,000 after buying an additional 260,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

