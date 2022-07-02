Truist Financial Lowers Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $105.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BXP. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.23.
NYSE:BXP opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average of $115.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $87.61 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after buying an additional 1,119,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after buying an additional 638,452 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,752,000 after buying an additional 260,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Properties (Get Rating)
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
