Truist Financial Lowers Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $250.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.51% from the stock’s current price.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $199.18 on Thursday. Visa has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.19 and its 200-day moving average is $211.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 430.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 19.0% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

