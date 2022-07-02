Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $71.09

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.09 and traded as low as $65.00. Truxton shares last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 1,143 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Truxton alerts:

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter.

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.