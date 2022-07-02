Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.07

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$62.07 and traded as low as C$55.84. Tucows shares last traded at C$57.28, with a volume of 22,500 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.75. The stock has a market cap of C$616.62 million and a P/E ratio of -259.19.
Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$102.73 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Tucows Company Profile (TSE:TC)
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.
