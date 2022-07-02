Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.07

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$62.07 and traded as low as C$55.84. Tucows shares last traded at C$57.28, with a volume of 22,500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.75. The stock has a market cap of C$616.62 million and a P/E ratio of -259.19.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$102.73 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tucows news, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.32, for a total transaction of C$478,312.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$77,549,849.41. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,233 shares of company stock worth $8,050,828.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

