Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,117 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Twitter by 8.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $84,109,000 after acquiring an additional 204,563 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,100,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,829,907.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,231 shares of company stock valued at $21,390,076 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Twitter’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TWTR. Oppenheimer cut shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

