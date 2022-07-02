UBS Group Lowers Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $68.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

EIX opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.93. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 18.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Edison International by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Edison International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

