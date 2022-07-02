UBS Group Lowers Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $85.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.38.

Shares of ES opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average of $87.40. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $995,989. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

