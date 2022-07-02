UBS Group Upgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to “Neutral”

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $16.45 on Thursday. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $741.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 99.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 347,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 173,379 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 93,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

