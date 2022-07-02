UBS Group Upgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to “Neutral”

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.
Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $16.45 on Thursday. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 99.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 347,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 173,379 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 93,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander-Chile (Get Rating)
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
