United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $1,254,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,539 shares of company stock worth $1,434,925 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UAL opened at $36.44 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

