United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $117.75

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $117.75 and traded as low as $106.15. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $106.15, with a volume of 1,585 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.70.

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 11.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 52.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.