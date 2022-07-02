Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Cut to $108.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $132.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UHS. TheStreet downgraded Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Universal Health Services to $156.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.23.

NYSE UHS opened at $105.97 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Universal Health Services by 89.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Universal Health Services by 31.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

