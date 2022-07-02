Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.59. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 3,659 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

