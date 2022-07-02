Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.56

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.56 and traded as low as C$1.33. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 183,064 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$295.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95.

Ur-Energy ( TSE:URE Get Rating ) (NYSE:URG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ur-Energy Company Profile (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

