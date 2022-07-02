V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.33

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.33 and last traded at $43.43, with a volume of 50461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

Get V.F. alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $57.40.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,816,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in V.F. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.