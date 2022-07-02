Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $216.41

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $216.41 and last traded at $216.41, with a volume of 605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.52.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 99.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 594.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 24,720 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

