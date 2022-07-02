Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of VOOV opened at $134.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.06 and its 200-day moving average is $146.04. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.39 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

