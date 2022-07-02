Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.64. Vascular Biogenics shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 89,527 shares trading hands.
VBLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a market cap of $113.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBLT)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
