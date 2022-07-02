Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.10. Vaso shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

About Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

