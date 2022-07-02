Veery Capital LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,261.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,565.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,277.59.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

