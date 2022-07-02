Veracity Capital LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.0% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 41.7% during the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.6% during the first quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 90.3% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,261.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,565.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,277.59.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.