Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OEZVY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OEZVY stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. Verbund has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

