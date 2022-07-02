Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Decreased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 29,220 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 65,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 79,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 445.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 45,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.