Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

NYSE:VZ opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

