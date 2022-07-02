Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

