Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ opened at $51.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

