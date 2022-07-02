Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.46.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

